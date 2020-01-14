Case maker leaks the front and back of the Huawei P40 Pro and P40

It’s unclear if Huawei is bringing its P40 series to Canada, but until we have a better picture of the company’s future in our country, here are a couple of P40 and P40 Pro-related leaks.
Huawei’s P40 series was leaked online by case maker ‘TPU’ and reported by GizmoChina.
TPU made renders of what will be the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. If the case maker is correct, the P40 will sport a long almost rectangular camera setup. There seems to be four holes indicating that the handset sports a quad-camera setup.
Additionally, Huawei’s P40 will sport either a 6.1-inch or a 6.2-inch display. Further, the phone features a right-facing hole-punch camera.
A previous leak from TPU also showcases the P40 Pro featuring a left-facing hole-punch camera. Further, the P40 Pro will reportedly sport five holes, indicating it should have five rear-facing cameras, with a long rectangular-shaped setup.
It’s important to note that these case leaks aren’t always the most accurate, so one should take this with a grain of salt.
Another unrelated P40 Pro leak comes from Evan Blass who tweeted saying that the phone sports a ceramic backing. The highest-end Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Essential Phone both also sport a premium ceramic rear backing. Unlike case makers, Blass is, for the most part, pretty accurate with his leaks.
Source: GizmoChina (2), Evan Blass (@Evleaks)
