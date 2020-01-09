Pokémon Mystery Dungeon remake coming to the Nintendo Switch

The Pokémon Company has announced a Nintendo Switch remake of the first Mystery Dungeon game, which was one of the last games released for the Game Boy Advance in 2006.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is structured like a dungeon-crawler, which has the player battling through a large area until they reach their goal.
The story revolves around the player waking up and realizing they’ve been transformed into a Pikachu. From there, you help solve mysteries surrounding the area’s recent natural disasters.
Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX features a cel-shaded art style not normally seen in Pokémon games, which gives it an appealing new look.
The Pokémon Company also revealed it’s developing downloadable content for its other Switch games Sword and Shield, which features new areas of the Galar region to explore along with a new rival.
The company also showcased Pokémon Home, which allows players to store pocket monsters and transfer it to other games.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will launch on March 6th, 2020.
Comments