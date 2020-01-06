SaskTel moving some grandfathered customers to more expensive plans

Saskatchewan-based telecommunications company SaskTel is reportedly raising prices for some users on grandfathered plans.
According to details sent to MobileSyrup by a reader, SaskTel will move several of its customers from the grandfathered Ultimate 65 data plan to the more expensive Ultimate 70 plan starting February 5th, 2020.
The only difference between the Ultimate 65 and Ultimate 70 plans are identical, save for the price. Ultimate 65 costs $65 per month while Ultimate 70 costs $70 per month.
SaskTel offered the Ultimate 65 plan between 2012 and 2013, which included 10GB of data followed by unlimited usage at a reduced speed of up to 2Mbps download and upload. Comparatively, this plan is quite good compared to similar offerings — something our reader also pointed out.
SaskTel’s current $65 plan includes only 1GB of capped shared data — users who go over will have to pay overage fees. Further, the closest plan SaskTel currently offers to the Ultimate 65 plan is $90 for 15GB unlimited with a 2Mbps throttle on usage beyond that. Other carriers, like Telus, Rogers and Bell, offer unlimited data plans as well that start at $65 per month for 10GB, but the reduced speed caps out at 512Kbps — significantly slower than what SaskTel offers.
Worse, the Ultimate 70 plan that customers are getting moved to is also a grandfathered plan which was offered between 2013 and 2014. In other words, customers may be at risk of getting punted to another, more expensive plan later on should SaskTel decided not to honour the Ultimate 70 in the future.
In an email sent to customers, SaskTel says it’s “committed to investing in [its] network” to keep users connected to their family and friends. It said that it needed to change its pricing as it evolves its network “to enable the next generation of advanced wireless services.”
SaskTel notes customers will see the price change on their February bill, but since bills come one month in advance, users may also see partial charges for the time between when the plan changes and when the next bill comes.
MobileSyrup has reached out to SaskTel regarding the situation.
