Telus’ new ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plans bring unlimited data to connected devices

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is making the first significant adjustment to its rate plans since the launch of its Peace of Mind and Simple Share plans in July.
While the changes don’t affect the Simple Share plans, they do significantly alter the unlimited Peace of Mind plans.
The biggest change is the launch of ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plans, which now allow customers to connect an additional SIM-enabled device to the unlimited data included in their plan. This includes smartwatches, tablets and Telus’ Drive+ connected car platform.
Customers can add additional devices using the ‘MyTelus’ service online or in-store.
As with the standard Peace of Mind plans, users have access to a set amount of ‘high-speed’ data. Once they reach their cap, customers will see speeds throttled to a max of 512Kbps, but they can continue to use data at the slower speed.
The new ‘Connect’ plans largely replace the old Peace of Mind plans and are actually cheaper than the old Peace of Mind plans, excluding the base level 10GB option. The only remaining regular Peace of Mind is the base $75 per month 10GB plan. You can see the new options below:
- Peace of Mind Connect — $85 per month for 10GB unlimited data
- Peace of Mind Connect Plus — $90 per month for 20GB unlimited data (Previously was $95)
- Peace of Mind Connect Ultra — $115 per month for 50GB unlimited data (Previously was $125)
All the plans include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text.
At the time of writing, Telus’ Simple Share plans were unaffected by the changes.
Telus did adjust the ‘Canada-US Peace of Mind‘ plans as well. The new Canada-US options are as follows:
- Peace of Mind Canada-US — $95 per month for 10GB of unlimited data
- Peace of Mind Connect Canada-US — $105 per month for 10GB of unlimited data
- Simple Share Canada-US — $105 per month for 10GB of shareable data
These plans all offer access to data, talk and text in the U.S. as you would have in Canada.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for more details about the plan changes and will update this article accordingly. In the meantime, you can learn more about the plans on Telus’ website here.
Comments