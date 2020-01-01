Aisha Malik’s favourite things of 2019

As 2019 has come to a close, it’s time to step back and reflect on the number of awesome things that the year brought to the world of tech, streaming services and podcasts.

Below are just a few of my favourite things from 2019.

Favourite TV Show from a streaming service: The Boys

As someone who loves superhero TV shows, this one was pretty great because it offered a fresh take on the genre. It shows what would likely happen if superheroes actually existed. It isn’t afraid to get dark and weird, which makes it wildly entertaining. The Boys channels anarchic energy that makes it fresh and exciting.

In my opinion, Amazon outdid itself with this series, and it’s also pretty cool that the series was filmed in Toronto. You can recognize parts of the city as you watch, which is always fun.

Honourable mentions: The Umbrella Academy and The Witcher on Netflix

Favourite movie from a streaming service: El Camino

I remember saying for years that I wanted to know what happened to Jesse Pinkman after he drove through that chain-link fence. Well, Netflix delivered this year with the Breaking Bad movie.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie brought the closure that I wanted for so many years after the series finale of Breaking Bad. It was a wonderful final chapter for a series filled with amazing characters. The movie captured the essence of Breaking Bad and brought back all the characters that viewers, including myself, so dearly missed.

Although several people complained that it was too slow or too boring, they seem to have forgotten that Breaking Bad itself was not a fast-paced show, and so the movie stayed true to this storytelling format.

Honourable mentions: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Netflix

Favourite podcast: Crime Junkie

As someone who enjoys true crime, this podcast is pretty great because it focuses on a different case each episode. The hosts are when they recap cases and offer a number of different theories.

The episodes are also grouped in different categories of cases, such as Missing, Serial Killer, Murdered and Wanted. The hosts also look at a number of Canadian cases like the Robert Pickton murders and the Highway 16 murders in British Columbia.

Crime Junkie will give you chills and have you clicking the next episode as soon as you finish one. This podcast got me through many long commutes this year and is one that I’ll definitely be listening to next year.

Favourite app: Yummly

As someone who can’t cook at all, I love using recipe apps. After testing out a few, I found that ‘Yummly’ is a great app because it’s suited for cooks of all levels of expertise. I also really like that I can filter out any recipes that include peas.

I used this app quite a bit this year during my time as a busy grad student who had no time to prepare difficult recipes. I was able to choose quick and easy recipes on the app to make on a busy schedule.

Top milestone: Getting a job as a tech reporter in Toronto

During my masters program, I interned at MobileSyrup and thoroughly enjoyed my time here and all of the topics I got to cover. Fast-forward to October after I finished my masters at Western University, and I started as a full-time staff reporter.

As someone who has always wanted to work in downtown Toronto doing something I love, I feel beyond grateful to have been able to join the wonderfully talented MobileSyrup team.

Here’s hoping that 2020 will be even better than 2019!