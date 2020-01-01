Apple reveals 20 games it loved over the past 20 years

To celebrate the end of the decade, Apple is looking back on some of its favourite games from the past 20 years.
“Each of these games has reinvented a beloved classic for mobile, introduced a narrative or style that changed the way we thought of gaming, or even led to a cultural phenomenon bigger than the game itself,” according to Apple.
Here are the 20 games:
1. Mario Kart Tour (2019)
Nintendo brings its popular Mario Kart racing game to mobile for the first time ever.
Download for free here.
2. Alto’s Odyssey (2018)
The sequel to Alto’s Adventure adds to the endless snowboarding action will wall-riding mechanics, falling platforms, balloon bouncing and more.
It’s worth noting that Team Alto, a developer based in part in Toronto, worked on the game.
Download for $6.99 CAD here.
3. Fortnite (2018)
Notably, the mobile version of Epic Games’ Fortnite is identical to its console and PC counterpart, giving players the same massively popular battle royale experience all across the board.
Download for free here.
4. FIFA Soccer (2018)
Electronic Arts brings the full FIFA Soccer experience to mobile, letting you live out your soccer fantasies on the go.
Download for free here.
5. The Sims Mobile (2017)
Based on 2014’s The Sims 4, The Sims Mobile brings Electronic Arts’ acclaimed Sims life simulation experience to mobile.
Download for free here.
6. Fallout Shelter (2015)
Based on Bethesda’s Fallout RPGs, Fallout Shelter has players building and managing their own Vault.
It’s worth noting that Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive helped develop the game.
Download for free here.
7. Florence (2018)
Developer Mountains takes you on a roller coaster of emotions in this game about the highs and lows of love.
Buy for $3.99 here.
8. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch (2017)
Design crazy coasters and customize rides with just a few taps of the screen.
It’s worth noting that Montreal-based Nvizzio Creations developed the game.
Download here.
9. Angry Birds 2 (2015)
Rovio’s sequel to its original bird-slingshotting puzzle game introduces multi-stage levels.
Download for free here.
10. Fruit Ninja (2010)
Become the Fruit Ninja and slice and dice as much fruit as possible in Halfbrick’s original mobile game.
Download for free here.
11. Elder Scrolls: Blades (2019 early access)
Bethesda brings its fantasy-RPG series to mobile in this full-fledged experience filled with quests, character customization and multiplayer.
Download for free here.
12. Real Racing 3 (2013)
The sequel to Electronic Arts’ 2010 racer Real Racing 2 offers 45 circuits at 20 real-world locations and more than 250 licensed cars from 33 manufacturers, including Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ford and Ferrari.
Download for free.
13. Candy Crush Soda Saga (2014)
This entry in King’s iconic match-three series focuses on the challenge of rising soda and new unique candies.
Download for free here.
14. Journey (originally released 2012, came to iOS in 2019)
Thatgamecompany’s emotional adventure game follows an unnamed robed figure as they travel through a dangerous-yet-beautiful land.
Download for $6.99 here.
15. Lemmings (2018)
Sony-owned Sad Puppy offers up a mobile-friendly version of the classic ’90s puzzle-platformer.
Download for free here.
16. Splitter Critters (2018)
Guide aliens back to their spaceship by bringing faraway platforms together, creating floating swimming pools and avoiding deadly lasers.
It’s worth noting that Vancouver-based RAC7 developed the game.
Download Splitter Critters for $3.99 here.
17. Crossy Road (2014)
Developer Hipster Whale takes the concept of classic road-crossing game Frogger and applies it to a chicken.
Download for free here.
18. Hearthstone (2014)
Experience Blizzard’s ever-popular digital card collecting game on the go.
Download for free here.
19. Lara Croft Go (2015)
Square Enix Montreal delivers a mobile-friendly entry in the long-running Tomb Raider franchise in this turn-based puzzle game.
Download for $6.99 here.
20. Threes! (2014)
Flex your math skills by piece together the perfect sums in the puzzler from Sirvo.
Download for $8.49 here.
What are your favourite mobile games of the past 20 years? Let us know in the comments!
Comments