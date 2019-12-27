YouTube wants to help creators with a new copyright detection tool

YouTube has introduced “Assisted Trim,” a new tool that will make it easier for creators whose videos have been flagged with a copyright notice.
For a long time, when a creator is flagged with a copyright notice, they would have to either forgo any money they can make from the video, or remove the video entirely, edit the copyright portion out and reupload it.
In a blog post, YouTube said the new tool will identify and highlight the copyright portion of the video and creators will be able to remove it. YouTube noted that it plans to also adjust endpoints so that whatever is selected and remove will maintain a good viewing experience.
“We’re also providing more transparency about the content of the copyright takedown than ever before, now surfacing the specific description of the copyrighted work provided by the claimant in the takedown notice,” YouTube said. “In cases where that info is not readily available, there’s an option to contact our copyright t4eam for a copy of the takedown notice.”
There’s also a new filter that shows all the videos that you have that might have any kind of copyright claim.
Source: YouTube Via: 9to5Google
