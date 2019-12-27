PREVIOUS|
News

YouTube wants to help creators with a new copyright detection tool

Other new features will help creators see all their videos that have a copyright claim

Dec 27, 2019

8:34 AM EST

0 comments

YouTube app on Android

YouTube has introduced “Assisted Trim,” a new tool that will make it easier for creators whose videos have been flagged with a copyright notice.

For a long time, when a creator is flagged with a copyright notice, they would have to either forgo any money they can make from the video, or remove the video entirely, edit the copyright portion out and reupload it.

In a blog post, YouTube said the new tool will identify and highlight the copyright portion of the video and creators will be able to remove it. YouTube noted that it plans to also adjust endpoints so that whatever is selected and remove will maintain a good viewing experience.

“We’re also providing more transparency about the content of the copyright takedown than ever before, now surfacing the specific description of the copyrighted work provided by the claimant in the takedown notice,” YouTube said. “In cases where that info is not readily available, there’s an option to contact our copyright t4eam for a copy of the takedown notice.”

There’s also a new filter that shows all the videos that you have that might have any kind of copyright claim.

Source: YouTube Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Nov 22, 2019

10:30 AM EST

YouTube is the latest Google app to get support for Android 10 dark mode

News

Dec 12, 2019

8:43 AM EST

YouTube asks FTC for clarity on rules around labelling children’s content

News

Dec 21, 2019

1:03 PM EST

YouTube on Android can now serve as a voice remote for TV apps

Comments