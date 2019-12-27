PREVIOUS|
Would you get this 24-carat, diamond-encrusted, iPhone 11?

The phone costs up to $150,000 CAD

Dec 27, 2019

8:59 AM EST

The most expensive phone in the world is Caviar’s Solarius Zenith full gold iPhone 11 and ranges between $100,000 – $120,000 USD (about $130,812 – $156,974 CAD).

YouTuber MKBHD was able to get his hands on it and the first thing he said was: “There’s literally nothing I can say about this phone that’s useful to a normal person.”

Which, to be fair, is pretty true.

The phone features 24-carat gold and has 137 diamonds and a functioning timepiece. Of course, becuase of the high price tag, the company is throwing in a free pair of custom AirPods Pro.

MKBHD compares the phones to other really expensive devices and collectables, including an $80,000 USD (about $104,668 CAD) luxury timepiece worn by Canadian businessman and investor Kevin O’Leary.

What are your thoughts on this insanely priced 24-carat, diamond-encrusted iPhone 11? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Image credit: YouTube (screenshot)

Source: 9to5Mac

