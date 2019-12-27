In January, MobileSyrup started breaking out the top new content hitting streaming services every week.
With that in mind, we thought we’d end 2019 by looking back at some of the year’s most notable Canadian content that you can stream. For the purposes of this roundup, we’ll be focusing on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, given that Apple TV+ and Disney+ are still rather new and (mostly) lack Canadian productions at this time.
As with the regular ‘Streaming in Canada’ columns, this roundup will include full Canadian productions, as well as shows and movies that feature notable Canadian cast or crew and/or were filmed in Canada.
Always Be My Maybe
In her directorial debut, Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat) tells the story of two childhood friends who reconnect after an awkward teenage fling, only to find their lives moving in different directions.
While stars and co-writers Ali Wong and Randall Park (also both from Fresh Off the Boat) are American, Always Be My Maybe is notable here for being partially filmed in Vancouver and featuring Toronto-raised actor Keanu Reeves (John Wick) in a scene-stealing appearance as Wong’s character’s new boyfriend.
Netflix Canada release date: May 29th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Genre: Romantic comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream Always Be My Maybe on Netflix here.
Anne with an E (Season 3)
CBC’s latest adaptation of Clifton, P.E.I.-born author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables novel follows the young Prince Edward Islander as she grows up and finds her place in the world.
Anne with an E was created by Vancouver’s Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad), stars Irish-Canadian Amybeth McNulty (Clean Break), Geraldine James (The Merchant of Venice), Richmond Hill, Ontario’s R.H. Thomson (The Lost Boys) and Lucas Jade Zumann (Sinister 2) and filmed across Ontario and P.E.I.
CBC Canada release date: May 29th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Genre: Romantic comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Anne with an E was cancelled in November, but all three seasons of the show can be streamed on CBC Gem here. The first two seasons are also now available on Netflix Canada, while Season 3 will be added on January 3rd, 2020.
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Canadian directors Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky take a deep dive into how humans have been negatively impacting the planet. The documentary is narrated by Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl).
Notably, Anthropocene won Best Feature Length Documentary and Best Cinematography in a Documentary at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards.
Crave release date: April 20th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream Anthropocene: The Human Epoch on Crave here.
The Boys (Season 1)
Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic of the same name, The Boys follows a band of vigilantes as they try to expose a corrupt team of superheroes.
The Boys stars Karl Urban (Star Trek franchise), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Antony Starr (Without a Paddle), Laz Alonso (Avatar), Tomer Kapon (One Week and a Day) and Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad).
In terms of Canadian connections, though, Vancouver-born funnymen Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) are executive producers on the show alongside showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural). Moreover, the series is shot in Toronto.
A second season — also filmed in Toronto — is set to premiere sometime in 2020.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 26th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Genre: Superhero
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent
Stream The Boys on Amazon Prime Video Canada here.
David Foster: Off The Record
Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich (King John) profiles the long career of famed Victoria, B.C. producer David Foster through interviews with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Josh Groban, Quincy Jones, and Charlemagne, Quebec’s Céline Dion and Burnaby, B.C.’s Michael Bublé.
Crave release date: December 6th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream David Foster: Off the Record on Crave here.
Designated Survivor (Season 3)
Following a terrorist attack, a low-ranking political official must grapple with his newfound responsibilities as President of the United States.
The series was created by David Guggenheim (Safe House) and stars Toronto-raised Kiefer Sutherland (24), Adan Canto (The Following), Toronto’s Italia Ricci (Supergirl), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and Maggie Q (Nikita). Additionally, the series was filmed in Toronto.
Crave release date: June 7th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Genre: Political thriller
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent
Designated Survivor was cancelled in July, but all three seasons of the show can be streamed on Netflix here.
The Dragon Prince (Season 2 and 3)
Two human princes and the elfin assassin sent to kill them band together in an attempt to bring peace to the world.
The Dragon Prince was created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (PlayStation 3 video game Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) and features the voices of Jack DeSena (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Paula Burrows (Unspeakable) and Vancouver-born Sasha Rojen (The Flash).
Further, Vancouver-based Bardel Entertainment animates the show.
Netflix Canada release date: February 15th, 2019 (Season 2); November 22nd, 2019 (Season 3)
Runtime: Nine episodes per season (around 25 minutes each)
Genre: Animated fantasy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream The Dragon Prince on Netflix Canada here.
Firecrackers
Two teenagers’ plan to leave their small Ontario hometown runs into some complications and puts their friendship to the test.
Firecrackers was written and directed by Barrie, Ontario-raised Jasmin Mozaffari (feature-length debut) and stars Toronto’s Michaela Kurimsky (Bedtime Stories for Men) and Karena Evans (director of Toronto rapper Drake’s “God’s Plan” music video).
The film was also shot around Hamilton, London and St. Thomas, Ontario.
Original theatrical release date: March 29th, 2019
Crave release date: October 10th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent
Stream Firecrackers on Crave here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Giant Little Ones
Childhood best friends live a perfect teenage life until an incident at a birthday party changes everything.
The film was directed by Shaunavon, Saskatchewan-born Keith Behrman (Flower and Garnet) and shot in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Giant Little Ones stars Josh Wiggins (Max), Darren Mann (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Kelowna, B.C.’s Taylor Hickson (Aftermath), Kyle MacLachlin (Twin Peaks) and Maria Bello (ER).
Original theatrical release date: March 1st, 2019
Crave release date: September 5th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Giant Little Ones on Crave here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3)
In the third season of critically-acclaimed drama The Handmaid’s Tale, the Handmaids and Marthas finally start fighting back against the totalitarian government of Gilead.
In addition to being based on renowned Ottawa-born author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is shot in Toronto.
The series is developed by Bruce Miller (The 100) and stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) and Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls).
Hulu/Crave release date: June to August 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 13 episodes (47 to 64 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
Stream The Handmaid’s Tale on Crave here.
Killjoys (Season 4 and 5)
The final two seasons of Killjoys hit Crave this year. The series follows a group of bounty hunters that pursue their marks through space while trying to remain neutral in the brink of interplanetary war.
Killjoys was created by Canadian producer Michelle Lovretta (Lost Girl) and stars Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Richmond, B.C.-born Aaron Ashmore (Smallville) and London, Ontario-born Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters). The Canadian connections don’t stop there, though, as the show was also primarily filmed in Toronto.
Original TV broadcast run: July to September 2018 (Season 4); July to September 2019 (Season 5)
Crave release date: June 21st, 2019 (Season 4); October 18th, 2019 (Season 5)
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 20 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Killjoys ended with its fifth season. Stream all five seasons of the show on Crave here.
Kim’s Convenience (Season 3)
#KCSeason4 premieres January 7! Let’s take a look back at Season 3 to get everyone up to speed. (Or you could rewatch it on @CBC Gem! That’s cool too. 👉 https://t.co/3VGUIYgezT)
— Kim's Convenience (@KimsConvenience) December 7, 2019
Kim’s Convenience is based on Toronto-raised Ins Choi’s play of the same name and follows a Korean family running a convenience store in Toronto.
The series stars Calgary-raised Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Train 48), Toronto-raised Jean Yoon (Orphan Black), Burnaby, B.C.-born Andrea Bang (Playdate) and Mississauga-raised Simu Liu (Blood and Water). Further, the show is shot in various parts of Toronto.
On a related note, 2019 also marked a big year for Liu, who was cast as the titular character in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Set to release in February 2021, Shang-Chi will mark Marvel’s first-ever Asian-led film.
Original CBC broadcast run: January to April 2019
Netflix Canada release date: October 2nd, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 13 episodes (22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A (100 percent for Season 1)
Stream Kim’s Convenience Season 3 on CBC Gem or Netflix.
Letterkenny (Season 7 and 8)
Two seasons of popular small town Ontario sitcom Letterkenny released in 2019.
Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).
Crave release date: October 11th, 2019 (Season 7); December 25th, 2019 (Season 8)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 12 episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream all seasons of Letterkenny on Crave here.
It’s also worth mentioning that Littlekenny — an animated spin-off starring the Letterkenny gang as kids — released on Crave in June.
Let It Snow
High school seniors bond in a small town on Christmas Eve after getting trapped by a snowstorm.
Let It Snow is based on Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle’s novel of the same name and was directed by Luke Snellin (Wanderlust).
The film stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Joan Cusack (Shameless).
Let It Snow was filmed around Toronto in one of Netflix’s first productions at its two new production studios in the city this year.
Netflix Canada release date: November 8th, 2019
Genre: Christmas romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
Stream Let It Snow on Netflix here.
Murdoch Mysteries (Season 12 and 13)
Toronto detective William Murdoch solves crimes around the turn of the century.
The series is based on the Detective Murdoch novels by Toronto-based writer Maureen Jennings, stars Montreal’s Yannick Bisson (Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye), Héléne Joy (Durham County), Thomas Craig (Coronation Street) and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jonny Harris (Still Standing) and is filmed in Toronto.
Original CBC broadcast run: September to March 2019 (Season 12), September 2019 to March 2020 (Season 13)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 18 episodes each season (around 42 minutes per episode)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Murdoch Mysteries on CBC Gem and Netflix Canada. As mentioned above, all episodes of Season 12 are available now, while only the second half of Season 13 is set to premiere in the New Year.
Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)
In its penultimate season of popular Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek, the family faces mounting financial pressures, old love letters, new schemes and more.
Schitt’s Creek was created by Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy (American Pie franchise) and Toronto’s Dan Levy (Degrassi Goes Hollywood) and stars both Levies, as well as Toronto’s Catherina O’Hara (Second City Television) and Ottawa’s Annie Murphy (Rookie Blue).
Meanwhile, the show is filmed all around Ontario.
Original CBC broadcast run: January to April 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 14 episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Schitt’s Creek Season 5 on CBC Gem and Netflix Canada.
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
As the name suggests, Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series takes our favourite Dartmouth, Nova Scotia trailer park residents into the realm of animation.
The series features the voices of actor-comedians John Paul Tremblay (from Halifax), Robb Wells (from Moncton, New Brunswick) and Mike Smith (from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia) — all reprising their roles from the live-action series.
Netflix Canada release date: March 31st, 2019
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (about 25 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series on Netflix Canada here.
The Umbrella Academy
Based on My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way’s comic book of the same name, The Umbrella Academy is about estranged superhuman siblings who are reunited by their father’s death and must work together to save the world.
Overall, The Umbrella Academy has rather significant ties to Canada. Firstly, Edmonton’s Steve Blackman (Fargo) developed the series for Netflix. In front of the camera is Halifax-born Ellen Page (Juno) and Ontario-raised Colm Feore (Bon Cop, Bad Cop). Moreover, The Umbrella Academy was filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.
Outside of the Canadian connections, The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), David Castañeda (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) and Robert Sheehan (Mortal Engines).
Netflix Canada release date: February 15th, 2019
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: 10 episodes (45 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent
Stream The Umbrella Academy on Netflix here. It’s worth noting that a second season is in the works.
Of course, there are many more movies and TV series with strong ties to Canada that are on streaming services. We’d be here well into 2020 trying to list all of them!
Having said that, what’s some of your favourite 2019 Canadian programming that’s available on streaming services? Let us know in the comments!
