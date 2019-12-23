New version of Facebook Messenger Beta available in Microsoft Store

A new version of Facebook Messenger Beta is available to users through the Microsoft Store.
The app is powered by Electron and is like Facebook’s Messenger apps on iOS and Android. The new version is closer to the app that’s available to iOS and Android users. It comes with a new look and has dark and light system modes.
It also comes with the option to add files to a message. The new updated version isn’t exactly perfect, but Windows Central says that it’s a huge step forward from the older version of Messenger.
It seems to be a slow rollout, so not all users have the option to download it just yet and it could take a few days to reach everyone.
Source: Windows Central
