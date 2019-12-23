PREVIOUS|
Staples Canada reveals Boxing Week 2019 tech deals

Save on Beats, iPad, MacBook, Surface Pro and more

Dec 23, 2019

3:56 PM EST

Staples Canada Boxing Week 2019

Staples Canada has released its Boxing Week 2019 flyer, which includes numerous tech-related deals.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

Staples Canada’s Boxing Week sale kicks off on staples.ca at 12am ET on December 25th and in-store on December 26th at 7am. Staples says the first 30 customers to enter stores on December 26th will receive a $15 gift card.

Deals run until December 31st.

Source: Staples Canada

