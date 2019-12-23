Staples Canada reveals Boxing Week 2019 tech deals

Staples Canada has released its Boxing Week 2019 flyer, which includes numerous tech-related deals.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- Asus X54OUA Laptop — $549.99 CAD (regularly $749.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre — $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Bose QuietComfort — $399.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones — $119.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Fitbit Charge 3 — $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- HP 21.5″ HD LCD IPS Monitor — $89.98 (regularly $149.98)
- HP Wireless OfficeJet 4-in-1 — $39.99 (regularly $99.99)
- iPad (7th-gen) — $369.99 (regularly $429.99)
- MacBook Air — $949.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $1,199.99 (regularly $1,349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $1,049.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Norton 360 Deluxe, 5 Devices — $19.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Seagate 8TB expansion desktop hard drive USB 3.0 — $149.99 (regularly $209.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker — $129.99 (regularly $199.99)
Staples Canada’s Boxing Week sale kicks off on staples.ca at 12am ET on December 25th and in-store on December 26th at 7am. Staples says the first 30 customers to enter stores on December 26th will receive a $15 gift card.
Deals run until December 31st.
Source: Staples Canada
Comments