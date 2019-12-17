Microsoft launches early Boxing Week deals on Surface, Xbox and more

Microsoft has launched some early Boxing Week deals on its online store. There are plenty of savings to be had on Surface, accessories, Xbox, games and much more.
Below is a list of some of the best deals hand-picked from the sale:
- Up to $390 off Surface Pro 7 bundle with Type Cover and a free sleeve (starts at $949)
- Save up to $150 on Xbox One (starts at $219)
- Save up to $300 on a Samsung Note 10+ or S10 series phone and get free wireless earbuds
- Razer Blade 15 – $1,849.99 (save $400)
- Dell Vostro 13 – $649 (save $450)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle – $449 (save $150)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $29.69 (save $60.30)
- Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 headset – $199.99 (save $130)
While these deals are great, there are several other amazing offers that unfortunately didn’t make the cut. To see all the deals, head over to Microsoft’s website.
