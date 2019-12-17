Nintendo reveals Boxing Week Switch bundle and game deals in Canada

Nintendo of Canada has revealed its lineup of Switch-related deals for Boxing Week.
Most notably, the gaming giant is offering a $399 CAD Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a copy of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (an $80 title) for no additional cost.
It’s worth noting that is similar to the $399 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that Nintendo offered during Black Friday. However, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was a 2017 enhanced port of 2014 Wii U racer Mario Kart 8, while New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is an enhanced port from earlier this year of Wii U’s 2012 2.5D platformer, New Super Mario Bros. U.
Other than the bundle, Nintendo is offering savings on various Switch games and accessories:
- Astral Chain — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Joy-Cons — $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — $74.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee/Pikachu — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Party — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
It’s worth noting that Nintendo Switch exclusives typically don’t drop below their regular $79.99 price tag, so you may want to snag one of these games now if interested.
These deals will be offered between December 24th and 31st in Canada at Amazon, Best Buy, EB Games and Walmart.
Meanwhile, Sony’s PlayStation-related Boxing Week deals can be found here.
Source: Nintendo of Canada
