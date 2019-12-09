There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $50 off FiGO Orbit II phone with $100 voucher purchase + extra $25 bonus credit
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Dropped price by $10/mo. on all 20GB Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans (main regions)
- Updated Family savings offer: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
- $40 in bonus credits on $15+ Prepaid plans (MB)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- $200 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Removed BYO and Small Unlimited Talk & Text plans (MB/SK)
- New BYO Unlimited Talk & Text plan with 1GB data for $30/mo. (QC)
- Dropped pricing on BYO 1GB + 1GB and 2GB + 2GB plans (QC)
Ongoing
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB and 2GB plans, and 2GB bonus on 6GB plan (QC)
- 1 month of service free with 6GB + 2GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off $35 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- New $80 Promo Big Gig Unlimited + Talk plan with 16GB data
- New $55 Promo Freedom Unlimited Talk plan with 6GB data + 3GB Bonus
- Removed – and brought it back again – $50 Big Gig Unlimited plan with 10GB data
- Double data on $15 and $25 Freedom plans
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan OR $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months OR $15/mo. off when activating on a $70+ plan for 24 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- $125 bill credit on the Samsung Galaxy S10e with activation on the Large Tab
- $100 bill credit on the Samsung Galaxy S10 with activation on the Tab Large or higher
- New BYO Unlimited Talk & Text plan with 1GB data for $30/mo. (QC)
- Dropped pricing on BYO 1GB + 1GB and 2GB + 2GB plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 1 Year of Amazon Prime when signing up to a Talk, Text & Data postpaid plan with promo code
- $150 bonus gift on the Apple iPhone 8 activation on the Tab
- $50 bonus gift on the LG G7 ThinQ and LG X Power 3 activation on the Tab
- $100 bonus gift on various smartphones with activation on the Tab
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $60+ prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
- Double data + $5/month off the $50 prepaid plan with 2GB data in QC compared to other regions (QC)
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- New carrier Plans and phones live on site.
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- “$4/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2GB data
Public Mobile
New
- 5GB one-time bonus data when activating any $35+ plan
- One month FREE on all plans
- $20 referral credit on top of regular referral credit
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- $200 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year Infinite plan
- FREE Sonos One speaker with any iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10 purchase on a 2-year Infinite plan (now ended)
- Dropped price of 20GB Infinite plans by $10, now starting from $85/mo. (main regions)
- Updated Family savings offer: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan – was $10 off (all regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Edge Financing
- First month of service FREE with BYO smartphone (QC)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- $200 credit for new customers signing up for 2-year voice and data plan
- Brought back VIP 90 plan at no additional charge for customers who purchase a new device
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- New Peace of Mind Plus 20GB plan for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Dropped price of Peace of Mind Connect Plus plan to $90/mo.
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit offer over 2 months when activating or upgrading a phone online
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10/mo. off all Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15 and on Talk & Text 25 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
New
- $300 Visa card with new device purchase on a 2-year Zen plan of $100 or more, or $200 Visa card on a 2-year $75 or more Zen plan
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Removed 100 minutes plan with PPU data in MB/SK
- New BYO Unlimited Talk & Text plan with 1GB data for $30/mo. (QC)
- Dropped pricing on BYO 1GB + 1GB and 2GB + 2GB plans (QC)
Ongoing
- $50-$150 bonus gift cards on select smartphones and plans
- $5/mo. credit on all 10GB plans (MB/SK)
- 1 month of service free with 4GB + 4GB bonus and with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
