Ikea’s smart blinds have been available in the U.S. for a while now, and while they support Google Assistant, they notably are not compatible with Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform.
The Swedish-based company indicated that it was going to support the platform in the fall of this year, but 9to5Mac reports this is probably not going to be the case.
On Twitter, Ikea customer support indicated that the HomeKit functionality “should be added to the blinds early next year.”
Hi, the HomeKit functionality should be added to the blinds early next year.
Thanks,
Dan
— IKEA UK Support (@IKEAUKSupport) December 7, 2019
9to5Mac reports that this delay isn’t shocking since fall is nearly over and we still haven’t seen support for the ‘Kadrilj’ and ‘Fyrtur’ blinds.
The two products are wireless, battery-powered blinds that “interact with Ikea’s existing Tradfi lighting gateway.”
It’s still unclear when Ikea plans to launch its smart blinds in Canada, but MobileSyrup has reached out for more information.
Source: @IKEAUKSupport, 9to5Mac
