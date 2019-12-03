PREVIOUS|
News

Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ 2019 showcases the most-streamed music in Canada

Drake was the most-streamed artist of the decade around the world

Dec 3, 2019

10:49 AM EST

0 comments

Spotify announces “Wrapped” 2019 showing off what Canadians listened to throughout the year. This end-of-year campaign shows off the leading artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts throughout the year.

Since it’s 2019, Spotify is looking at “A Decade Wrapped” examining the last 10 years of top music, podcasts and more.

With more than 28 billion streams, Drake is Spotify’s most-streamed artists of the decade in Canada and around the world. Following Drake, the next four artists of the decade were Ed Sheeran (with Shape of You being the most-streamed song of the decade), Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.

Post Malone was the most-streamed artist of 2019, with more than 6.5 billion streams around the world, with his album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ the second most album streamed globally this year.

Here’s the entire list:

Most streamed Canadian artists of the decade:

  • Drake
  • The Weeknd
  • Justin Bieber

Most streamed songs by Canadians by province in 2019:

Ontario

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • Wow – Post Malone
  • 7 rings – Ariana Grande

Quebec

  • Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Senorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
  • Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

British Columbia

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • bad guy – Billie Eilish
  • Wow – Post Malone

Alberta

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • bad guy – Billie Eilish
  • Wow – Post Malone

Saskatchewan

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • Wow – Post Malone
  • Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Nova Scotia

  • Wow – Post Malone
  • Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nax X, Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Manitoba

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • Wow – Post Malone
  • bad guy – Billie Eilish

New Brunswick

  • Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Wow – Post Malone
  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Newfoundland and Labrador

  • bad guy – Billie Eilish
  • Wow – Post Malone
  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Prince Edward Island

  • Old Town Road – Remix- Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Wow – Post Malone
  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Northwest Territories

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • bad guy – Billie Eilish
  • Shallow – Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

Nunavut

  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
  • Shallow – Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga
  • bad guy – Billie Eilish

Yukon

  • Muffled Sound – Hi-Fi Camp
  • Perfect Rain – Tranquility Spree
  • Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee

Most Streamed Artist by Canadian Province in 2019

Ontario

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Khalid

Quebec

  • Post Malone
  • Khalid
  • Drake

British Columbia

  • Post Malone
  • Khalid
  • Drake

Alberta

  • Post Malone
  • Khalid
  • Drake

Saskatchewan

  • Post Malone
  • Khalid
  • Billie Eilish

Nova Scotia

  • Post Malone
  • Eminem
  • Drake

Manitoba

  • Post Malone
  • Drake
  • Khalid

New Brunswick

  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid

Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Eminem

Prince Edward Island

  • Post Malone
  • Luke Combs
  • Billie Eilish

Northwest Territories

  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid

Nunavut

  • Eminem
  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish

Yukon

  • Post Malone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid

Most streamed Podcasts in Canada

Ontario

  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • Spittin Chiclets
  • The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal

Quebec

  • Mike Ward Sous Écoute
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal

British Columbia

  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • Spittin Chiclets
  • Stuff You Should Know

Alberta

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • The Misfits Podcast

Saskatchewan

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • The Misfits Podcast

Nova Scotia

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • Stuff You Should Know

Manitoba

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • The Misfits Podcast

New Brunswick

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • The Misfits Podcast

Newfoundland and Labrador

  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • The Misfits Podcast
  • Spittin Chiclets

Prince Edward Island

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • Call Her Daddy

Northwest Territories

  • The Misfits Podcast
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Nunavut

  • Spittin Chiclets
  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • Stuff You Should Know

Yukon

  • My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  • VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
  • Stuff You Should Know

Related Articles

News

Oct 28, 2019

2:53 PM EDT

Spotify now has 113 million paying subscribers around the world

News

Nov 22, 2019

10:48 AM EST

Spotify offering returning subscribers three months for $10

News

Nov 19, 2019

11:52 AM EST

Spotify’s ‘Your Daily Podcast’ playlist recommends new shows you’ll actua...

Comments