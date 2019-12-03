Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ 2019 showcases the most-streamed music in Canada

Spotify announces “Wrapped” 2019 showing off what Canadians listened to throughout the year. This end-of-year campaign shows off the leading artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts throughout the year.
Since it’s 2019, Spotify is looking at “A Decade Wrapped” examining the last 10 years of top music, podcasts and more.
With more than 28 billion streams, Drake is Spotify’s most-streamed artists of the decade in Canada and around the world. Following Drake, the next four artists of the decade were Ed Sheeran (with Shape of You being the most-streamed song of the decade), Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem.
Post Malone was the most-streamed artist of 2019, with more than 6.5 billion streams around the world, with his album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ the second most album streamed globally this year.
Here’s the entire list:
Most streamed Canadian artists of the decade:
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Justin Bieber
Most streamed songs by Canadians by province in 2019:
Ontario
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- Wow – Post Malone
- 7 rings – Ariana Grande
Quebec
- Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
- Senorita – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
British Columbia
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- bad guy – Billie Eilish
- Wow – Post Malone
Alberta
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- bad guy – Billie Eilish
- Wow – Post Malone
Saskatchewan
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- Wow – Post Malone
- Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Nova Scotia
- Wow – Post Malone
- Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nax X, Billy Ray Cyrus
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Manitoba
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- Wow – Post Malone
- bad guy – Billie Eilish
New Brunswick
- Old Town Road – Remix – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
- Wow – Post Malone
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Newfoundland and Labrador
- bad guy – Billie Eilish
- Wow – Post Malone
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Prince Edward Island
- Old Town Road – Remix- Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
- Wow – Post Malone
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Northwest Territories
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- bad guy – Billie Eilish
- Shallow – Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga
Nunavut
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- Shallow – Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga
- bad guy – Billie Eilish
Yukon
- Muffled Sound – Hi-Fi Camp
- Perfect Rain – Tranquility Spree
- Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone, Swae Lee
Most Streamed Artist by Canadian Province in 2019
Ontario
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Khalid
Quebec
- Post Malone
- Khalid
- Drake
British Columbia
- Post Malone
- Khalid
- Drake
Alberta
- Post Malone
- Khalid
- Drake
Saskatchewan
- Post Malone
- Khalid
- Billie Eilish
Nova Scotia
- Post Malone
- Eminem
- Drake
Manitoba
- Post Malone
- Drake
- Khalid
New Brunswick
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Eminem
Prince Edward Island
- Post Malone
- Luke Combs
- Billie Eilish
Northwest Territories
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
Nunavut
- Eminem
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
Yukon
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
Most streamed Podcasts in Canada
Ontario
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Spittin Chiclets
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
Quebec
- Mike Ward Sous Écoute
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal
British Columbia
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Spittin Chiclets
- Stuff You Should Know
Alberta
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Misfits Podcast
Saskatchewan
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Misfits Podcast
Nova Scotia
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Stuff You Should Know
Manitoba
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Misfits Podcast
New Brunswick
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Misfits Podcast
Newfoundland and Labrador
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- The Misfits Podcast
- Spittin Chiclets
Prince Edward Island
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Call Her Daddy
Northwest Territories
- The Misfits Podcast
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Nunavut
- Spittin Chiclets
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Stuff You Should Know
Yukon
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
- Stuff You Should Know
