Twitter launches ‘Privacy Center’ to inform users about its data protection efforts

Twitter is updating its global privacy policy and is launching a website to give users clarity about its data protection efforts.
The social media giant says the updated policy also aims to give users information about the data that advertisers might receive. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on January 1st, 2020.
Twitter has already unveiled the website, which is called the ‘Privacy Center.’ The website is meant to showcase its work on data protection and is also designed to give users the ability to access and download their data.
“By using Twitter, you’ve shown us that you trust us with your data. We do not take that trust lightly. That’s why we’ve created the Twitter Privacy Center, a destination to provide more clarity around what we’re doing to protect the information you share with us,” the website reads.
The updated privacy policy complies with the California Consumer Privacy Act, which requires companies to provide users with transparency and control over their personal information.
“We believe you should always know what data we collect from you and how we use it, and that you should have meaningful control over both. That’s the basic purpose of this Privacy Policy,” Twitter said in a blog post.
The policy change comes at a time when social media giants such as Facebook are coming under fire for their data privacy issues.
