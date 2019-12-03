Google delivered Pixel 4 with Domino’s Pizza boxes on Cyber Monday

Google once again delivered Pixel 4 smartphones in Domino’s Pizza boxes. On Cyber Monday, Google delivered these pizzas to customers in Miami, Florida.
The tech giant did this the first time after the Made by Google event delivering Pixel 4 pizzas to influencers and sales associates. However, any customer in Miami could have ordered this special edition Pixel box.
The pizza box came with a special edition case, a Pixel 4 for $200 off and a free medium pizza. A second box featured the accessories with an 18W power adapter, USB-C cable, Quick Switch adapter and SIM tool.
This only worked if the customer ordered the smartphone from pizzawithpixel.com.
Hopefully, Google does this in Canada sometime in the future.
Image credit: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google
Comments