Amazon creates AI-powered virtual medical scribe to generate patient records

Amazon says it created an AI-powered virtual medical scribe to allow doctors to spend more time with their patients.
The system, which is called Amazon Transcribe Medical, transcribes doctors’ notes in real-time accurately. It will plug the text directly into the patient’s medical record.
“Our overarching goal is to free up the doctor, so they have more attention going to where it should be directed, and that’s to the patient,” said Matt Wood, vice-president of artificial intelligence at Amazon, to CNBC.
The software is designed so that it can be used with any device or app, but is only available to customers that are using the AWS cloud. This is a slight limitation because Google and Microsoft are working on similar tools.
Doctors currently have to use legacy dictation software, which requires hours of time spent on clinical documentation. Some also rely on human scribes which can be costly.
Amazon says that the system has punctuation built into the software, which means that doctors would not have to say out loud if a comma or period needs to be inserted.
The service will have to comply with privacy rules and regulations before it can be implemented into doctor’s offices. For instance, it needs to maintain an extremely high level of accuracy to prevent negative outcomes.
Source: CNBC
