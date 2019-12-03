Amazon Canada unveils ’12 Days of Deals’

Well, if for some reason you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Canada is back with yet another sale that gives deep discounts on select products.
This time, the shopping event is called ’12 Days of Deals’ and puts various items on sale. Here are the latest offerings:
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa for $29.99 (Save $40)
- Echo Show 5 for $64.99 (Save $35)
- Echo Show 8 for $89.99 (Save $80)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $194.99 (Save $109.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $134.99 (Save $65)
- Echo Flex for $24.99 (Save $10)
- Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit for $199.99 (Save $39.04)
- GoPro HERO7 Black with $25 Amazon Gift Card for $399
- HP Chromebook 14″ x360 Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99 (Save $170)
- Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 Memory Card with Adapter for $13.99 (Save $4.97)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $199.95 (Save $50)
- Bose SoundTouch 30 wireless speaker, works with Alexa for $399 (Save $200)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $89.99 (Save $69.96)
- Samsung HW-R550/ZC 2.1 Sound Bar (2019) [Canada Version] for $247.99 (Save $50)
- Save on select laptops – up to 33% off
- Asus 11.6″ Ruggedized and Water Resistant Design Chromebook with 180 Degree Hinge for $199.99 Save $99.01)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″ Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory for $1,349 (Save $380)
- LG 65UM6900 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $797.99 (Save $202)
- Samsung UN65NU6900FXZC 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, Glossy Black [Canada Version] for $797.99 (Save $100.01)
- Asus ZS620KL-S845-6G64G-SL – 6.2” FHD+ 2160×1080 Display – 6GB RAM – 64GB Storage for $507.66 (Save $292.33)
- Up to 30% off storage from Seagate, Samsung, and more
Check out all the deal here at Amazon Canada
Source: Amazon Canada
