Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2019

Disney has revealed the content it will be adding to its recently-launched streaming platform in December. The new content includes additional episodes of The Mandalorian and a new documentary called One Day at Disney.
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ this month:
December 1
- The Incredible Doctor Pol: Jingle Pols
- The Incredible Doctor Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
- The Incredible Doctor Pol Season 15
- Just Like Me Seasons 1 & 2
- Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil Seasons 1-4
- Miles From Tomorrowland Seasons 1-3
- Sheriff Callie’s Wild West Seasons 1 & 2
- The Lion Guard Season 3
- Garfield
- Glory Road
- Expedition Amelia
- Incredible! – The Story of Doctor Pol
December 3
- One Day at Disney
December 5
- Thor: Ragnarok
December 6
- Encore Episode 5
- Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love?
- High School Musical – The Musical: The Series – Episode 5
- The Mandalorian Chapter 5
- Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 5
- The Imagineering Story Episode 5
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 5
December 11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
December 13
- Encore Episode 5
- Forky Asks a Question: What Is A Computer?
- High School Musical – The Musical: The Series – Episode 6
- The Mandalorian Chapter 6
- Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 6
- The Imagineering Story Episode 6
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 6
- SparkShorts: Wind
December 18
- The Mandalorian Chapter 7
December 27
- The Mandalorian Chapter 8 (Season Finale)
Disney+ launched on November 12th and costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming platform.
