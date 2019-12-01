PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2019

The season finale of 'The Mandalorian' will be released on December 27th

Disney has revealed the content it will be adding to its recently-launched streaming platform in December. The new content includes additional episodes of The Mandalorian and a new documentary called One Day at Disney. 

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ this month:

December 1

    • The Incredible Doctor Pol: Jingle Pols
    • The Incredible Doctor Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
    • The Incredible Doctor Pol Season 15
    • Just Like Me Seasons 1 & 2
    • Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
    • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
    • Star vs. The Forces of Evil  Seasons 1-4
    • Miles From Tomorrowland Seasons 1-3
    • Sheriff Callie’s Wild West Seasons 1 & 2
    • The Lion Guard Season 3
    • Garfield
    • Glory Road
    • Expedition Amelia
    • Incredible! – The Story of Doctor Pol

December 3

    • One Day at Disney

December 5

    • Thor: Ragnarok

December 6

    • Encore Episode 5
    • Forky Asks a Question: What Is Love?
    • High School Musical – The Musical: The Series – Episode 5
    • The Mandalorian Chapter 5
    • Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 5
    • The Imagineering Story Episode 5
    • The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 5

December 11

    • Alice Through the Looking Glass

December 13

    • Forky Asks a Question: What Is A Computer?
    • High School Musical – The Musical: The Series – Episode 6
    • The Mandalorian Chapter 6
    • Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 6
    • The Imagineering Story Episode 6
    • The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 6
    • SparkShorts: Wind

December 18

    • The Mandalorian Chapter 7

December 27

    • The Mandalorian Chapter 8 (Season Finale)

Disney+ launched on November 12th and costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming platform.

