OnePlus Care is coming to Canada and the U.S.

You can submit and track repairs with the Care app

Nov 13, 2019

7:37 PM EST

0 comments

If you own a OnePlus smartphone and you’re living in Canada or the U.S, you’ll soon be able to easily get your OP device fixed.

In a post on the OnePlus community forums, the company announced that OnePlus Care will be coming to North America. OnePlus says it’ll keep its users updated regarding the launch, though it’s expected to release at the end of November.

With OnePlus Care, users can easily submit service requests and track the repair status of their device through the app.

While the OnePlus Care app is coming, it’s unclear if OnePlus will bring the Care program to North America. The program offers a free one-year extended warranty and 50 percent off battery replacements.

We’ll learn more about OnePlus Care later this month.

Source: OnePlus Forums Via: 9to5Google

