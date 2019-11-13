Disney+ has garnered over 10 million sign-ups in one day

In only 24-hours Disney+, which launched on November 12th, has accumulated more than 10 million sign-ups in Canada, the U.S. and the Netherlands.
The fledgling service costs $8.99 per month in Canada, but it comes with a free trial, so some of these users could abandon the service after a week. In the U.S, some Verizon subscribers are also eligible to get the service for free for a year.
That said, it will likely pick up steam as the weeks roll on and it launches in more markets.
While these are huge numbers, it’s still way behind Netflix’s reported 97 million paying subscribers as of its third-quarter in 2019, according to CNBC.
Source: CNBC
