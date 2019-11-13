Motorola Razr FCC listing went live revealing images of the foldable phone

Later today, November 13th, Motorola is hosting an event showing off the latest and greatest foldable smartphone.
Shortly before the event though, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing for the Motorola Razr went live revealing images of the outside and the inside of the device.
The bottom of the device is raised and thicker, but it’s where you can find the fingerprint scanner and USB-C port. The remainder of the foldable is relatively thin. The rear is textured and features the typical Motorola ‘M’ dimple. The phone’s long vertical display also lacks a crease, like the Galaxy Fold.
The FCC photos also show that the Razr sports a 1,165mAh battery and a Qualcomm chipset.
Motorola recently changed its header picture on Twitter to show a dark image of the upcoming Razr. The phone’s header image confirms the hump and vertical foldable design.
Motorola will unveil the new Razr foldable phone today at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT.
Source: FCC, MySmartPrice
