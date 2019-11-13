PREVIOUS|
News

Google to take on Apple Card with chequing account feature next year

So far all we know is that it's code named 'Cache'

Nov 13, 2019

12:45 PM EST

0 comments

Google is planning on opening a chequing account feature to build out its Google Pay functionality.

This move is rumoured to take place next year and will take a different approach to digital finances when compared to Apple’s recently launched credit card.

Anonymous sources speaking with the Wall Street Journal said that Google is looking to partner with Citigroup and a California-based credit union. This likely means that it will only be available in the U.S. at launch. Although, that isn’t confirmed yet.

Unlike the Apple Card, which is a re-branded MasterCard from Goldman Sachs in the U.S., Google’s first step into the financial world will revolve around a chequing account instead.

This is likely since Google often supplements data it learns about its users as more valuable than a form of payment.

The banking platform is currently codenamed ‘Cache,’ and so far, that’s all we know about the service. It seems unlikely that it will launch in Canada, but could make its way here afterwords.

Source: Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal 

Related Articles

News

Nov 12, 2019

1:40 PM EST

Pixel 4-series November security patch reportedly rolling out now

News

Nov 13, 2019

2:35 PM EST

Google is adding its Translate app features into the Maps app

News

Jul 11, 2013

10:39 AM EST

Google updates Maps for Android with Offline Maps button

News

Nov 12, 2019

3:52 PM EST

Google shares awesome ‘.new’ web shortcuts from Spotify, Bitly and more

Comments