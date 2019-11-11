2020 Apple Watch could be faster, more water resistant

It’s been only a few months since the Apple Watch Series 5 launched, but predictions about the next Apple Watch are already beginning to swirl.
Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the 2020 Apple Watch models will boast faster performance, improved water resistance and better wireless transmission, which should translate to faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.
Further, Kuo wrote in a research note spotted by MacRumors that these advancements will come thanks to Apple’s switch to liquid crystal polymer (LCP) materials to obtain a flexible circuit board. The Series 5 Apple Watch, as well as earlier models, used polyimide (PI). Kuo said that Dongshan Precision, Avary Holding and Flexium Interconnect will be the primary LCP suppliers.
The 2020 Apple Watch models, likely dubbed Series 6, will come out in the second half of the year as per usual with the Apple Watch, according to Kuo.
Considering this year’s Series 5 didn’t bring any performance boost over the Series 4 — the only real differences between the respective S5 and S4 chips is the former’s built-in compass and always-on display driver — a performance gain with Series 6 shouldn’t be a surprise.
Regarding the water resistance, the Apple Watch Series 2 introduced swim-proofing and since then, Apple Watch models can be submerged up to 50 metres. Any improvements Apple has planned for Series 6 could make the watch more suitable for high-intensity water sports.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is also rumoured to switch from OLED to MicroLED display technology.
