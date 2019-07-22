Apple could be switching from OLED to microLED for 2020 Apple Watch

It looks like Apple could be looking to make the jump from OLED to microLED display technology.
Reports have emerged indicating Apple could have plans to switch from OLED to microLED technology for the Apple Watch’s display as early as late 2020, according to the Economic Daily News.
This new microLED display technology would replace the current OLED panel manufactured by LG display that is featured in the Apple Watch.
Given production of these displays likely requires significant lead time, it’s likely we won’t see microLED technology in the Apple Watch until late 2020. This rumour also backs up a Bloomberg report stating that Apple is working on custom microLED display technology in facilities near Apple Park for a variety of its devices.
microLED technology would allow the Apple Watch to be smaller, improve battery life and is also less susceptible to display burn-in.
Apple just launched the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG feature in Canada with the release of watchOS 5.3.
Source: Economic Daily News Via: 9to5Mac
