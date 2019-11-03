We live in a world where you can order nearly everything online, but keeping track of those shipments isn’t always easy. That’s where ‘Arrive’ comes in. The app keeps track of all your shipments in one easy to use location.

The Shopify-powered platform’s help page says it aims to “help reduce the pain felt by millions of online shoppers who currently have to manually track their deliveries after checkout.”

Arrive is a simple platform and works in two ways. If you use Gmail, it automatically scans your inbox and tracks packages without any user input. If you signup and use a different email client, then you’ll need to add your tracking numbers and information manually.

The app isn’t just a package tracker. It also wants to be your hub for everything related to your order. It even gives you quick toggles to contact both the seller and the shipper to make it easy to solve any issues you might be having with your shipment.

Shopify built the app with privacy in mind as well. Arrive stresses that when it searches your email, it only pulls the data relevant to your shipment.

The app only looks for the following information:

Tracking numbers

Carrier names

Order numbers

Product details (name, price, photos)

A reference to emails that contain deliveries

That’s really all there is to Arrive. It’s just a simple, useful app for people that do a lot of online ordering.

You can download the Arrive for free on both iOS and Android.