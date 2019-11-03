Ontario government to restrict cellphone use in classrooms starting November 4

Starting November 4th, there will be new restrictions on the use of phones in classrooms in Ontario, according to Ontario’s Education Minister.
A new directive from the government has stated that students are only permitted to use phones during instructional time for educational purposes, and for special needs and medical purposes.
Ontario’s Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, has said that “the cellphone restrictions coming into force on Monday is another step forward in providing a focused and academically-enriched learning environment for our students.”
The government has said that it surveyed students, parents and teachers and found that 97 percent of them called for the restriction of phone use in classrooms.
“Our government heard clearly from parents and educators about the growing challenge related to distracted students in the classroom. When in class, students should be focused on their studies and not on social media,” Lecce wrote.
Although a number of schools have policies in place regarding phone use, this new directive sets forth a provincial standard.
In March, Ontario’s former Minister of Education, Lisa Thompson, unveiled the government’s plan to ban cellphones in classrooms.
