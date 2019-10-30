Apple’s rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro might not be a significant redesign

The 16-inch MacBook Pro rumour machine is kicking into overdrive.
While it was initially believed that Apple’s upcoming larger MacBook would be a significant redesign to Apple’s laptop line, it seems that might not be the case.
9to5Mac uncovered an image in macOS 10.15.1 that gives us another look at the rumoured laptop.
The photo reveals a keyboard that looks very similar to the one featured in the current MacBook Pro line, only with its power and Touch ID key separated from the rest of the keyboard. This also likely indicates that the laptop has a physical escape key instead of one on the Touch Bar.
The image has since been removed from the public release of macOS Catalina 10.15.1, according to 9to5Mac, indicating that there’s a possibility the laptop’s reveal could be just around the corner. The new laptop is also expected to feature minimized bezels, as was previously indicated by another icon uncovered in a previous macOS beta.
In other 16-inch MacBook Pro related news, often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple plans to release a new scissor key laptop in the early third-quarter of 2020. This means that the upcoming 16-inch MacBook won’t feature the new key mechanism and will likely still feature Apple’s beleaguered Butterfly switch.
Image credit: 9to5Mac
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments