Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in November 2019

Every month, Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
Starting November 5th, PS Plus members will be able to download Nioh and Outlast 2 at no additional cost.
Nioh
Developer: Team Ninja (Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden franchises)
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment (The Last of Us, God of War franchises)
Genre: Action-RPG
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: February 7th, 2017
Metacritic score: 88
Regular PlayStation Store price: $19.99 CAD
In this Dark Souls-like action game, you play as William, an Irish samurai who pursues a sorcerer in a demon-infested Japan.
It’s worth noting that Nioh 2 was recently given a new official release date: March 13th, 2020.
Outlast 2
Developer/Publisher: Red Barrels (Outlast)
Genre: Survival horror
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: April 25th, 2017
Metacritic score: 68
Regular PlayStation Store price: $34.99 CAD
An investigative journalist searches for his missing wife in the Arizona desert, only to come across a deadly cult.
It’s worth noting that Red Barrels is based in Montreal.
For now, October’s free PlayStation Plus games can be downloaded until November 5th. Meanwhile, November’s Xbox Games with Gold titles can be found here.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $69.99/year.
Image credit: Red Barrels
Comments