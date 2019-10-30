Apple’s scissor keyboard MacBook Pro won’t launch until mid-2020: report

It looks like we may have to wait a little longer for a scissor switch keyboard to make its way to Apple’s MacBooks.
Apple reportedly has plans to launch a MacBook Pro with a scissor switch keyboard in mid-2020, according to a new report from often-reliable Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors.
This means laptops with the new keyboard could be announced at WWDC this coming June. It’s unclear if the first MacBook Pro to feature the scissor switch will be the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro or part of a more significant redesign to all of the laptops in Apple’s lineup.
The last Apple laptop to feature a scissor switch was the 2015 MacBook Pro. All Apple laptops, including the now-dead MacBook, the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro feature the tech giant’s beleaguered, low key-travel Butterfly mechanism.
9to5Mac also recently uncovered an image in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 that might have given us another glimpse at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, showing off a keyboard that looks similar to the current one, only with a separated power and Touch ID key.
The image has since been removed from the public release of macOS Catalina 10.15.1, according to 9to5Mac. The new laptop is also expected to feature minimized bezels, as was previously indicated by another icon uncovered in a previous macOS beta.
It’s likely if Apple plans to reveal its new 16-inch MacBook Pro at some point soon, we’ll find out more about the laptop in the coming days.
