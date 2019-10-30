PREVIOUS|
Sonos launches trade-up program that knocks 30 percent off new products

If you're looking to upgrade, Sonos's new incentive is a great offer

Oct 30, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

If you’ve been embedded in the Sonos ecosystem for years and you own an older product, you may be able to trade it in for 30 percent off of any new Sonos device.

The audio hardware company announced today that owners of the first generation Play 5, the Connect: Amp, models ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120 and the Connect can now recycle their hardware through the company.

Sonos has launched a new webpage detailing what devices can be traded in and how to do it to make this process as easy as possible. You can also use your 30 percent credit on any new product, but only one and not your entire shopping cart.

If you decide to do this, Sonos has an interesting recycling strategy for its older products. First, users need to confirm they’re recycling their product via the Sonos app.

Then after 21 days, the product will be wiped and disabled so the user can send it to Sonos to be recycled. At some point, the audio company will send you a return slip so you don’t have to pay shipping costs.

