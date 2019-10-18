News
OnePlus 7T is available in Canada today

Oct 18, 2019

9:33 AM EDT

The OnePlus 7T, OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone, is now available in Canada.

As for specs, the Android 10-powered OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. In addition, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3,800mAh battery.

As for the camera, while the smartphone doesn’t feature a pop-up camera like its predecessor, it sports a small notch with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a rear-facing setup with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors.

As for price, the 7T retails for $799 CAD on OnePlus’ website.

Source: OnePlus

