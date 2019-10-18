Live 88.5 TechBites: Uber TV show, Canada Post, Alexa and elections

MobileSyrup‘s telecom reporter, Shruti Shekar, is doing a radio residency with Ottawa’s Live 88.5 this week for the station’s TechBites segment.
For the October 18th segment, Shruti spoke about how The creators of Billions are making a TV show about Uber, which will be based on Mike Isaac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.
Next, she spoke about how Canada Post notified its customers to change their passwords as the company is investigating an incident from 2017 where some customer information may have been compromised.
Lastly, Shruti spoke about how Alexa will help voters access answers on a range of questions about the election, like what you need to bring with you to the voting polls.
Listen to the final segment with Shruti below.
