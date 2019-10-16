News
Google highlights new fabric cases and accessories for Pixel 4

Google has new fabric cases and other third-party accessories for the Pixel 4

Oct 16, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

Pixel 4 fabric cases

New Pixels means new accessories, and Google has highlighted several new cases for its latest flagship.

For one, it shows off the new colours of Pixel fabric cases in ‘Could be Coral,’ ‘Blue-ish,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Sorta Smoky.’

Google says that this year, it’s using a type of fabric that requires less water in the dyeing process, which helps minimize the environmental impact.

However, preliminary experiences with the new fabric case aren’t great. MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke says the cases don’t feel as nice as last year’s fabric cases. While I like how the new cases look, I agree that they don’t feel nearly as high-quality.

Thankfully, there are several other options in terms of cases.

Google highlighted cases from Pela as well, which 100 percent compostable. There’s also the Joby Standpoint tripod case that should make astrophotography much easier.

Along with the cases, Google singled out the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 car charger that can deliver 10W charging compatible with the Pixel 4.

At the time of writing, neither the Joby case nor the iOttie were on the Canadian Google Store.

Coupled with the $150 Google Store credit available for Canadians who pre-order the Pixel 4, there are plenty of excellent options for accessories.

You can learn more about all the new accessories on the Google Store.

Source: Google

