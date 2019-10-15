Apple TV app rolling out to Roku devices in Canada now

The Apple TV app, home to Apple TV+ the tech giant’s upcoming streaming service, is beginning to roll out to Roku devices in Canada today.
At the company’s keynote presentation in March, it said the service would be available on RokuOS, Fire TVs and a ton of smart TVs along with the Apple TV set-top box, other Apple hardware devices and the web.
Until now, it hasn’t launched on any platforms beyond Apple’s products.
If your Roku device supports the new app you can download it from the Roku Channels Store. You can find a list of supported devices on Roku’s support page. To discover if your device is compatible, go to Settings > System > About.
The app will be similar to the version on the AppleTV set-top box, but it won’t source content from other apps on the Roku platform.
Users will still be able to rent and watch content from Apple’s video store plus subscribe to Apple TV Channels. These are like apps that provide content for users inside of the Apple TV interface.
Either way, now Roku owners can be ready for Apple TV+ to roll out on November 1st.
