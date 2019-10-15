Beats announces new Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones

Apple has announced new Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones.
The headphones are essentially Beat’s popular Solo 3s, but with the addition of noise-cancelling, including greater frequency response and more balanced sound. This means that the headphones should, in theory, be less bass-heavy than the current Solo 3s.
The new headphones also feature redesigned ear cushions that are more comfortable, along with a revamped headband, according to Beats. Similar to Beat’s Studio 3 headphones, Beats says that an algorithm continuously monitors and adjusts the sound to your listening environment in order to adapt its noise-cancelling feature to the environment. There’s also a button hat that instantly turns this feature off.
Other features include Siri integration, 22 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling or 40 hours with the feature disabled. In the U.S. the Beats Solo Pro is set to start shipping on October 30th for $299 USD.
It’s unclear when the headphones will be released in Canada or how much they are set to cost. MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for more information.
Via: CNET
