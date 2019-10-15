Google’s Pixel 4 box doesn’t include earphones, USB-C to 3.5mm adapter

Google’s new Pixel 4 phone won’t be shipped with earphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the phone’s box.
This is interesting considering that the tech giant’s own truly wireless earphones, the wireless Pixel Buds, aren’t set to be released until next year.
This means that other companies that offer wireless headphones could potentially capitalize on Google’s decision to not include an adapter or earphones.
Prior to the Pixel 4, every Pixel phone box included an earphones option. The phones would either come with a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, 3.5mm headphone jack, or a pair of USB-C earphones.
This is the first time that the tech giant has not included any of these options in its phone boxes.
Check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
Source: The Verge
Comments