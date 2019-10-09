You can now buy an Xbox One controller from the Apple Store

What a time to be alive.
It’s now possible to buy an Xbox One controller from the Apple Store for $75.95 CAD following Apple adding gamepad support to the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac. It’s unclear if the Xbox One controller will also be sold in-store.
It’s worth noting that Apple is selling the controller at a higher price than Microsoft. In Canada, Microsoft charges $64.99 CAD for the controller, which is nearly $11 less than Apple’s asking price. It’s unclear why the controller costs more from Apple.
Given Apple Arcade, the tech giant’s game subscription platform, just launched, it makes sense for Apple to be selling more video game controllers in its stores. That said, not every Apple Arcade title features controller support.
It’s unclear if Apple also plans to stock the DualShock 4 controller at some point, though Microsoft’s Xbox One gamepad is objectively far superior to Sony’s offering (CONSOLE WARZ).
Above is a quick video from Apple explaining how to sync an Xbox One controller with the Apple TV, iPad or iPhone.
