Here are all of the launch Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Apple Arcade, Apple’s on-demand gaming subscription service, is set to launch on September 19th.
With a membership, users will get access to dozens of games across devices like the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.
To make it easier to play on all of these devices, certain Apple Arcade titles will also feature support for game controllers. These controllers include third-party Apple device-specific gamepads from SteelSeries and HoriPad and Sony’s DualShock 4 PS4 controller and Microsoft’s Xbox One controller.
Since not every game will feature controller support, Apple is clearly listing which games actually do on the App Store. When in the Apple Arcade tab of the App Store, clicking on a specific game will bring you to the game page.
Underneath the app icon at the top of the page will be a banner containing important information about the game, such as developer and supported languages. This section will also display a ‘Controller Supported’ icon for all eligible titles.
For now, these are the launch games that are confirmed to have controller support:
- Agent Intercept
- Dodo Peak
- Down in Bermuda
- Explottens
- Hot Lava
- King’s League II
- Mutazione
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Red Reign
- Spaceland
It’s possible that developers could update previously released games to enable controller support. However, that is the current full list of supported titles.
Apple will also regularly add new games to Arcade, so more supported titles will come in the future.
Apple Arcade will cost $5.99 CAD/month in Canada, with a 30-day free trial available to start.
Source: iMore
