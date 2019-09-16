News
Google’s upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event is on October 15

I wonder how many Pixel 4 leaks will come out between now and the event

Sep 16, 2019

12:30 PM EDT

Google has officially announced that its fall ‘Made by Google’ event is happening on October 15th, 2019.

The Search giant generally reveals a few new hardware devices at these shows so we can expect our first real look at the Pixel 4 series then.

 

There have also been recent leaks about a new Google Home Mini called the Nest Home Mini, so it’s likely that we’ll see that device on the 15th too.

There’s also a chance that we could see a new Google Pixelbook. This one would be built in the form of a traditional notebook, instead of like a tablet, like last year’s ill-fated Pixel Slate. 

Google has already published the YouTube page, where the presentation will be live-streamed.

