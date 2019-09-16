Google’s upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event is on October 15

Google has officially announced that its fall ‘Made by Google’ event is happening on October 15th, 2019.
The Search giant generally reveals a few new hardware devices at these shows so we can expect our first real look at the Pixel 4 series then.
There have also been recent leaks about a new Google Home Mini called the Nest Home Mini, so it’s likely that we’ll see that device on the 15th too.
There’s also a chance that we could see a new Google Pixelbook. This one would be built in the form of a traditional notebook, instead of like a tablet, like last year’s ill-fated Pixel Slate.
Google has already published the YouTube page, where the presentation will be live-streamed.
