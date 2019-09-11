News
Next-gen Google Home Mini to feature a wall mounting system

The device will offer users more placement options

Sep 11, 2019

3:13 PM EDT

As Google’s fall hardware event nears we’re finally given a glimpse at the next Google Home Mini, which is likely going to be called the Nest Home Mini.

As we reported before, some leaks suggested that the Nest Home Mini is going to have both a 3.5mm audio port and a hole in the back so it can be wall-mounted on a nail.

Now, in a new FCC filing in the U.S., you can see a sketch of the bottom of the device which shows off the wall mount hole and what’s assumed to be the audio port. It could also be where the Mute switch is located, as reported by 9to5Google.

Rumours suggest we’ll see the Pixel 4 series and some other new Google hardware on October 15th, so we’ll have to wait until then to see if these leaks are accurate.

Source: FCC Via: 9to5Google

