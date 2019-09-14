Since the Google Pixel 4 series has been the topic of so many leaked videos and reviews, we’ve decided to put together a roundup of what we now know about the flagship handset so far.

First things first, a retailer in Hanoi, Vietnam is reportedly selling near-complete demo device samples right from the assembly line, which is why the device is getting leaked so much.

Design

We now have seen so many pictures and videos of the Pixel 4 XL that we can tell you the phone sports an OLED 6.23-inch display, 1440 x 3040-pixel resolution and 539-pixel screen density. Additionally, the Pixel 4 XL sports a 90Hz display that features smooth transitions and video performance.

The handset’s screen-to-body ratio will probably not be that high considering the device’s bezels. The Pixel 4 XL’s top bezel is very similar to what’s available on the Pixel 2 XL, which is pretty unsightly in 2019. The handset features slim bottom and side bezels, but they’re still not comparable to what’s available on the iPhone 11 Pro.

The rear of the Pixel 4 XL features a big square-shape camera module similar to the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The setup features two side-by-side shooters alongside an LED flash.

The black Pixel 4 XL features a glossy rear, whereas the white one features a rougher material. The material of the orange/coral coloured Pixel 4 XL is unclear but it appears to be the same as the white one. The Pixel 4 XL sports Google’s G towards the bottom of the phone.

On the bottom of the phone, the USB-C port is flanked by stereo speakers. On the side, the white Pixel 4 XL sports an orange-colour power button, and the black and orange Pixel 4 XL feature white power buttons. In addition, the sides of the phone are black on all three of the devices with a matte finish.

Top bezel

Google made the top bezel big so that it could pack several sensors into it. It features two face unlock infrared cameras, a front-facing camera for selfies, ambient light and proximity sensors, an earpiece, Google’s Soli radar chip for its Motion sense, a Face unlock dot projector and a Face unlock flood illuminator.

Google plans to take its Face unlock feature to the same place as Apple’s FaceID. The company even removed the fingerprint sensor, and the 4 series will not use an in-display sensor.

Google is also using its Soli radar chip for its new Motion Sense feature. Motion Sense will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls by just waving their hands.

Camera

Within the square-shaped camera module, the Pixel 4 XL sports a wide-angle 12.2-megapixel shooter with an f/1.73 aperture and a 4.38mm focal length, with an ISO range from 55 to 7111. The selfie camera uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Reportedly the phone’s secondary rear-facing camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with zooming capabilities.

The Pixel 4 XL’s ‘Night Sight’ is reportedly enhanced and will be able to take detailed shots of the stars. Additionally, when recording video, the phone will sport ‘Audio Zoom’ allowing users to zoom-in on sounds, which should help with microphone concerns. It will also support Live HDR, according to a leak, meaning the phone’s camera viewfinder is capable of HDR in real-time.

Internal specs

The Pixel 4 XL sports at least 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone also features a 3,700mAh battery.

We’ve specifically mentioned the Pixel 4 XL because out of all the leaks, only the Pixel 4 XL was featured in videos. While we can assume that the Pixel 4 has many of the same specs and functionalities as the Pixel 4 XL, until we see a video of it, we’re going to avoid generalizing.

Source: Genk.vn, Re.Lab, AnhEm, Rabbit TV