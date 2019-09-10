Apple’s new mass-market iPhone is here, and it’s called the iPhone 11

At Apple’s annual iPhone event in Cupertino, California the company revealed the new iPhone 11.
The phone follows in the footsteps of last year’s iPhone XR and notably adds another rear-facing camera and two new colour options — purple and green.
Beyond that, it’s rocking the new Apple A13 Bionic chip which is Apple’s new mobile processor. Apple says this is the fasted chip in any smartphone.
The company has the same 6.1-inch 1792 x 828 Liquid Retina LCD display that’s on the XR. Beyond the new green and purple hues, the phone also comes in new white, yellow, blue and black shades, plus the usual (Product) RED offering.
Apple is using something called spacial audio to help make the iPhone sound better when you’re watching video on it.
The phone is tougher this time around since Apple says it’s made out of stronger glass than last year’s model. The phone also has IP68 water and dustproof rating. Apple says that the iPhone 11 can be submerged up to two metres for up to 30 minutes.
The dual-camera system includes a new wide camera, and Apple says it can focus much faster than before. Plus, there’s an ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. With the broader lens, Apple has revamped the camera app to hint that users can take wide shots since the edges of the frame are always within view. Both lenses are 12-megapixels
You can even use the ultra-wide camera when you’re taking video. Speaking of video, Apple has upgraded its stabilization technology to make videos appear more stable.
A new video feature is called ‘Quick Take.’ When you’re in the camera app’s photo mode, you can just hold on the shutter button to start shooting video. Another new feature called ‘Deep Fusion,’ which is slated to launch later in the fall is going to use both cameras at the same time to optimize a photo to capture more texture, details and noise.
Apple is using something called semantic rendering to enable smart HDR, which can determine lighting conditions across many aspects of the picture.
Since there are two cameras, users can take ‘Portrait Mode’ photos of things other than pictures much like last year’s iPhone XS models.
To keep up with Google, Apple has added a ‘Night Mode’ to the iPhone. There is a large amount of behind the scenes processing to make this happen, but in use, it means that photographers will be able to see way more of the shots they’ve taken in the dark.
The front, TrueDepth camera is now a more extensive 12-megapixel camera. To switch to the wider angle, all you need to do is turn the camera into landscape mode. On top of the wider lens, Apple’s added in a slow-motion functionality to the front camera. The company is calling taking these photos “Slofies.”
The FaceID aspect of the front sensor has also been improved to work at more angles and is 30 percent faster.
The company boosted the phone’s battery life by another hour when compared to the iPhone XR.
Finally, something Apple didn’t mention on stage was a new co-processor called the U1. This chip uses ultrawideband technology that is like a small scale GPS. This will make iPhones be able to sense each other better when they’re close together.
The iPhone 11 starts at $979 CAD for the 64GB model, $1,049 for the 128GB model and $1,189 for the 256GB option.
Pre-orders begin on September 13th, and the phones go on sale on September 20th.
Apple also mentions that people who buy this phone will get Apple TV+ for free for a year. Just make sure you redeem the offer within three months of purchasing your device.
