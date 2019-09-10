iPhone 11 Pro models come with fast charger in the box

Apple is finally bundling in a fast charger inside of the box with its new Pro-level iPhones.
The in-box charger is the 18-watt model that has USB-C. To clarify, the iPhone isn’t USB-C, only the charger.
So the cable that’s in the box has Apple’s Lightning connector on one end, to plug into the iPhone, and the other end has a USB-C plug to connect to the 18-watt charging brick.
Beyond a faster charger in the box, Apple promises that the new iPhone 11 Pros have much batter battery life than the iPhone XS, so it seems like Apple put a lot of care into the battery this time around.
While the charger doesn’t come with the iPhone 11, it would work with it if you wanted to buy one separately from Apple.
