News
PREVIOUS|

iPhone 11 Pro models come with fast charger in the box

Sadly, only the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max get the charger

Sep 10, 2019

2:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple is finally bundling in a fast charger inside of the box with its new Pro-level iPhones.

The in-box charger is the 18-watt model that has USB-C. To clarify, the iPhone isn’t USB-C, only the charger.

So the cable that’s in the box has Apple’s Lightning connector on one end, to plug into the iPhone, and the other end has a USB-C plug to connect to the 18-watt charging brick.

Beyond a faster charger in the box, Apple promises that the new iPhone 11 Pros have much batter battery life than the iPhone XS, so it seems like Apple put a lot of care into the battery this time around.

While the charger doesn’t come with the iPhone 11, it would work with it if you wanted to buy one separately from Apple.

Related Articles

News

Sep 10, 2019

2:46 PM EDT

Apple announces new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max with all-new camera system

News

Sep 10, 2019

2:12 PM EDT

Apple’s new mass-market iPhone is here, and it’s called the iPhone 11

News

Sep 10, 2019

2:57 PM EDT

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Canadian specs, pricing and availability

Comments