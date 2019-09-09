Google Pixel 4 XL benchmarked with 8GB of RAM

The Google Pixel 4 XL will likely launch sometime in October.
The upcoming handset was recently benchmarked on Geekbench revealing unexpected details about the still-yet-to-be-revealed smartphone.
The listing indicates that the Pixel 4 XL will sport Android 10 and approximately 8GB of RAM.
This is a little confusing as a previous Geekbench listing indicate that Pixel will sport 4GB of RAM, while another leak suggested it will use 6GB. It’s possible the Pixel 4 will feature multiple RAM configurations, though it’s more likely that at least one of these benchmarks is incorrect.
There’s also a possibility the benchmark could be for a prototype version of the Pixel 4 XL.
The benchmark states the device has a single-core score of 2,376 and a multi-core score of 9,045.
We’ll have to wait until October to know exactly how much RAM the Pixel 4 XL features.
Source: Geekbench, Via: SlashLeaks
