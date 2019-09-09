Leaked Google Pixel 4 commercial reveals gesture controls and new camera capabilities

Along with Google unveiling the Pixel 4 a few months early and the plethora of other leaked details that have flooded the internet regarding the smartphone, a new promotional video for Google’s next flagship has appeared online.
The marketing video showcases the Pixel 4 in all its glory, asking “What happens when the people who made all of this put everything they know into one of these?” Google shows off its popular apps in the commercial, including Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube and believes all this packaged together amounts to “a phone made the Google way.”
The 1-minute commercial highlights the Pixel 4’s Soli-powered gesture controls, fast processor, Assistant and its camera capabilities, especially in low-light conditions.
Other rumoured specs Pixel 4 specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 90Hz refresh rate display, 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, 6GB of RAM, stereo speakers and Google’s Titan M security module.
In addition, the Pixel 4 is rumoured to feature a 2,800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 will reportedly feature a 3,700mAh battery.
Source: ProAndroid, The Verge
