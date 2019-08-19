Google adds Playmoji for front-facing camera on Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Google has updated the Playground app to support “Selfie mode” for AR Playmoji on the company’s mid-range Pixel smartphones.
First noted by 9to5Google, Playground version 2.6 now has a selfie button located on the bottom-left corner of the app on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Users of these Pixel phones can now add overlaying stickers from Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars, Detective Pikachu, and Childish Gambino when taking a selfie.
The selfie button was previously absent from Playground’s UI as noted by 9to5Google back in May.
Playmoji leverages Google’s ARCore and uses machine learning on the front camera to analyze user activities and motions. Playmoji characters will react differently based on the user’s action. For example, the Iron Man sticker will give a thumbs-up when the user also provides a thumbs-up.
Pixel 3a and 3a XL now join the rest of the Pixel lineup for having Playmoji Selfie mode. Google likely needed more time to optimize the AR experience on their mid-range Pixel lineups.
Playground 2.6 is with selfie-mode for Pixel 3a, and 3a XL is now available to download on the Play Store.
Source: 9to5Google
