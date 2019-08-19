News
PREVIOUS|

Google cancels ‘Mobile Networking Insights’ to protect users data

The service used Android phones to track cellular network speeds around the world

Aug 19, 2019

6:16 PM EDT

0 comments

Google

Google discontinued an Android service called ‘Mobile Networking Insights’ which showed carriers dead zones and weak service areas.

The service launched in 2017 and showed the carriers a map filled with Android cellular data. This meant that telecoms had an easy way to lookup cellular data speeds in specific areas.

In turn, this allowed them to decide where they needed to build towers.

Google cancelled the service in April of 2019 for fear that if the public or regulators found out, the tech company would be under scrutiny for sharing its user’s data, reports Reuters

The report states that the data didn’t link back to specific users and kept people anonymous.

Source: Reuters

Related Articles

News

Aug 7, 2019

6:54 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers 8GB of Canada-wide data, 2GB of U.S. data for $60/month

News

Aug 15, 2019

1:46 PM EDT

Google brings virtual desktops to Chrome OS

Business

Aug 19, 2019

2:45 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile is expanding to Courtenay-Comox and Kamloops, B.C.

News

Aug 15, 2019

12:43 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile goes live in Cranbrook, B.C., offers $45 10GB plan for six months

Comments