Google cancels ‘Mobile Networking Insights’ to protect users data

Google discontinued an Android service called ‘Mobile Networking Insights’ which showed carriers dead zones and weak service areas.
The service launched in 2017 and showed the carriers a map filled with Android cellular data. This meant that telecoms had an easy way to lookup cellular data speeds in specific areas.
In turn, this allowed them to decide where they needed to build towers.
Google cancelled the service in April of 2019 for fear that if the public or regulators found out, the tech company would be under scrutiny for sharing its user’s data, reports Reuters.
The report states that the data didn’t link back to specific users and kept people anonymous.
Source: Reuters
